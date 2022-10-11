2017 marks my fifth year covering the Richmond Region for VirginiaPreps. Prior to coming on board as a staff writer, I was a longtime contributor and fan of the site since 2001.
Week 7 provided perhaps some of the best performances thus far this season. Is it any wonder though? We are talking about week 7 and that leaves four games to make or break your season. With so much at stake, week by week players will be stepping up. This week these young men did just that.
Without further ado, the Richmond Gamers of Week 7...
North of the River Gamers
Impact - Daviyon Warner of Colonial Heights did all he could Friday to put his Colonials in a position to win and that they did. Daviyon had a touchdown on the ground, scored two 2-point conversions and if that were not enough, terrorized the Royals with 8 tackles and a fumble recovery.
QB - Harry Dalton of Dinwiddie continues to tear up any field he sets foot on. Friday night that field was Merner Field where he amassed 293 yards of offense and scored 5 touchdowns! Through the air Dalton was 9 of 16 for 139 yards & 3 TD passes and on the ground he put down 154 yards on 21 carries for 2 scores.
