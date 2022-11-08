Impact - Cole Elrod of Hanover does it again for the Hawks finding a way to effect the game in a myriad of ways. This week against rival Atlee, Cole scored 3 TD's on his way to 224 yards of offense. 66 of those yards came passing via 3 of 8, 68 yards came on 19 carries and another 90 yards came off 3 catches.





QB - Khristian Martin of Highland Springs was masterful against a tough Varina defense. The junior QB guided his Springers to their 10th win of the season completing 11 of 18 for 162 yards and 3 TD's, each to a different Springer. It also came at the expense of undefeated and rival Varina.