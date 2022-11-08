2017 marks my fifth year covering the Richmond Region for VirginiaPreps. Prior to coming on board as a staff writer, I was a longtime contributor and fan of the site since 2001.
As expected, the final week of the regular season brought about another week of awesome performances. Playoffs within reach, players stepped up and delivered when it mattered the most.
The following players played big and will be playing this coming week as a result of that.
North of the River
Impact - Cole Elrod of Hanover does it again for the Hawks finding a way to effect the game in a myriad of ways. This week against rival Atlee, Cole scored 3 TD's on his way to 224 yards of offense. 66 of those yards came passing via 3 of 8, 68 yards came on 19 carries and another 90 yards came off 3 catches.
QB - Khristian Martin of Highland Springs was masterful against a tough Varina defense. The junior QB guided his Springers to their 10th win of the season completing 11 of 18 for 162 yards and 3 TD's, each to a different Springer. It also came at the expense of undefeated and rival Varina.
