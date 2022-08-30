For a second straight season we bring you the Richmond Gamers in a format much in the manner the region is covered with Byron Jones and I deliberating on the best performance's of the week broken down by the mighty James diving the Central/Dominion Districts and Capital/Colonial Districts.

It might just be the first week of the season but the players listed wasted no time putting on a show and making their name known. With that said, we give you the Richmond Gamers of Week 1.