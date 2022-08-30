2017 marks my fifth year covering the Richmond Region for VirginiaPreps. Prior to coming on board as a staff writer, I was a longtime contributor and fan of the site since 2001.
For a second straight season we bring you the Richmond Gamers in a format much in the manner the region is covered with Byron Jones and I deliberating on the best performance's of the week broken down by the mighty James diving the Central/Dominion Districts and Capital/Colonial Districts.
It might just be the first week of the season but the players listed wasted no time putting on a show and making their name known. With that said, we give you the Richmond Gamers of Week 1.
North of the River
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.