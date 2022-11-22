2017 marks my fifth year covering the Richmond Region for VirginiaPreps. Prior to coming on board as a staff writer, I was a longtime contributor and fan of the site since 2001.
Six games... ten teams... win or go home.
A week after seeing the exit of 12 Richmond Region teams from the playoffs, we saw 6 more leave us this week meaning four remain in their pursuit of a state title.
Those 4 teams saw young men make big plays in their biggest game of the season yet to keep the quest alive. These are those young men.
Impact - Harry Dalton of Dinwiddie is undefeated at QB for the Generals this season. On Saturday afternoon he did his best work on the ground where he chewed up 229 yards of turf on 18 carries. Just as impressive was the fact that Dalton scored all six of the Generals first of 7 TD's.
