2017 marks my fifth year covering the Richmond Region for VirginiaPreps. Prior to coming on board as a staff writer, I was a longtime contributor and fan of the site since 2001.
After 14 weeks here we are at the final Richmond Gamers of the season. The 10th season of the Richmond Gamers closes out heavy on the two teams representing the 804 next week.
All six players who earned the honor this week had an impact in their teams moving on and have given us a lot to enjoy and their fans a lot to cheer for in 2022.
Impact - Harry Dalton of Dinwiddie with 361 yards of offense, 275 of that on the ground where he rushed for 4 touchdowns including the game-winner in overtime. Dalton had 27 carries and completed 7 of 14 for a TD and 2 INT's.
