Three days of football... eight games tonight, nine games tomorrow night and a game Saturday; plenty of football to go around.

Week 6 is upon us and it took till Week 6 for weather to impact the season with rain moving in on Friday and ready to to help some teams and handicap others on Friday night. Some teams took the risk out of the equation and moved up to tonight.

District play in full bloom, many teams beginning to see beads of sweat forming as crunch time is nearing as we get ready to embark on the third month of the season.

There is no bigger game in the region this week than the only game pitting undefeated teams against one another. These are not just undefeated teams, but teams in the same district, same region which makes the stakes that much higher as if they needed to be. We're talk about Varina going to Hanover.

Another fun week of football ahead, let's get down to it.