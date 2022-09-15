How did we get here? Week 4 is already upon us and we are just a couple of weeks from our first VHSL ratings release. Feels like the season just started and already we have meaningful game after meaningful game.

LC Bird v. Midlothian is the GOTW but the case could have been made for Hermitage-Varina, Highland Springs-Martinsburg and Hanover-Mills Godwin. So many big-time games with so much on the line.

LC Bird v. Midlothian, a battle of undefeated teams.

We come into the week with 10 teams undefeated but who will remain?

We come into the week with 7 winless teams and considering two games feature teams seeking their first win, we know at the most we will have 5 but could there be fewer?

Week 4 is upon us and there is so much action with so many stories around them so let's talk football.