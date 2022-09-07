Richmond Football Forecast - Week 3
Time flies does it not? It was not that long ago that it was hot, humid and still August and we were anticipating the start of the season. Now September is here, kids around the region are back in school and the leaves... some are turning, some are falling signaling the quickly approaching Autumn season. It also means we are entering Week 3.
As we enter Week 3 we have some interesting matchups to look forward to...
Hawks v. Warriors... Hanover & Matoaca square off in 1 of 2 meetings of undefeated teams.
The Game of the Week of course is Knights v. Panthers... Thomas Dale and Hermitage battling at Chester Fritz Stadium.
We also have 3 games where winless teams are facing-off looking for that first win... Wildcats v. Justice, Rapids v. Titans, Bulldogs v. Lancers... who gets it first?
A lot to look forward to in the third week so let's talk about some of these games.
Game of the Week: #3 Thomas Dale (1-0) at #5 Hermitage (2-0)
Hermitage leads series 17-10-3 with the Knights posting just 1 win in last 4 meetings.
Both programs are historic programs in the region yet they have only met 30 times.
From 1966 to 1981 these two teams met every season during the regular season. 21 years would go by before they would meet again in the 2002 playoffs with Thomas Dale the winner. Since that time the two programs have met five more times making for a 3-3 tie this century.
