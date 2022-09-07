Time flies does it not? It was not that long ago that it was hot, humid and still August and we were anticipating the start of the season. Now September is here, kids around the region are back in school and the leaves... some are turning, some are falling signaling the quickly approaching Autumn season. It also means we are entering Week 3.

As we enter Week 3 we have some interesting matchups to look forward to...

Hawks v. Warriors... Hanover & Matoaca square off in 1 of 2 meetings of undefeated teams.

The Game of the Week of course is Knights v. Panthers... Thomas Dale and Hermitage battling at Chester Fritz Stadium.

We also have 3 games where winless teams are facing-off looking for that first win... Wildcats v. Justice, Rapids v. Titans, Bulldogs v. Lancers... who gets it first?

A lot to look forward to in the third week so let's talk about some of these games.