{{ timeAgo('2022-09-01 07:12:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Richmond Football Forecast - Week 2

Danny Lewis • VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
@CRF4Dan
2017 marks my fifth year covering the Richmond Region for VirginiaPreps. Prior to coming on board as a staff writer, I was a longtime contributor and fan of the site since 2001.

Week 2 is upon us and intriguing games dot the docket this week.

Springers versus Lancers is always a must-see event.

Warriors versus Panthers is has a little more sizzle after Henrico's win over Atlee.

Eagles versus Patriots is a measuring stick for both teams.

Wildcats versus Raiders is interesting given records of both and how they got here.

Generals versus Pioneers could go a long way to determining just how good this Dinwiddie team is.

Nevermind the fact that we have...

12 teams looking to go 2-0 on the young season...

or the fact that that 8 teams are playing their first game of the season...

or the fact that 6 teams are looking to avoid an 0-2 start to the season.

Week 2 is here so let's dive in!

Game of the Week  -  #2 Highland Springs (1-0) at #9 Manchester

Highland Springs leads series 17-4-2 with the Lancers last win in the series in 1964.

This week’s game of the week should come as no surprise to Richmond region football fans. Highland Springs will head to Manchester this evening to take on the Lancers. This will be the first game of the season for Manchester and the Springers are coming off a huge win over nationally ranked Julius Chambers (Charlotte, NC).

