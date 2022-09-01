Week 2 is upon us and intriguing games dot the docket this week.

Springers versus Lancers is always a must-see event.

Warriors versus Panthers is has a little more sizzle after Henrico's win over Atlee.

Eagles versus Patriots is a measuring stick for both teams.

Wildcats versus Raiders is interesting given records of both and how they got here.

Generals versus Pioneers could go a long way to determining just how good this Dinwiddie team is.

Nevermind the fact that we have...

12 teams looking to go 2-0 on the young season...

or the fact that that 8 teams are playing their first game of the season...

or the fact that 6 teams are looking to avoid an 0-2 start to the season.

Week 2 is here so let's dive in!