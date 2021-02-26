Welcome to Week 2 of the Richmond Region football season...

On Monday we had three games, this Friday and Saturday most everyone will have played. The only omission will be Matoaca and Meadowbrook whose game has been postponed for reasons not yet divulged.

It cannot be stressed enough just how every game is a must-win. With just six games, the margin for error is miniscule... Having one loss is tough, have two losses puts your season on the brink... why you ask? We only have six games, only four teams make the playoffs... every week, cliché' or not is do or die.