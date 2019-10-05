Ranked No. 1 in the state at the Class 2 level, the Radford Bobcats lost 45-28 to the Richlands Blue Tornado after some back-and-forth play. While Richlands has a rich history and a Head Coach with over 200 career victories in Greg Mance, this result will be viewed by many as a major upset considering Radford came in undefeated. Furthermore, Richlands entered just 1-3 overall.

Even though Radford came into this Week 6 game with hopes of staying undefeated, they got an indication early on it would be a battle as the score was tied up at 7-apiece through one quarter of action. Fans and coaches alike could tell right away that Richlands would prove to be serious competition for the undefeated Bobcats, missing standout running back P.J. Prioleau with a torn ACL for the remainder of the season.

The Richlands offense, which totaled 448 yards on the evening, was powered by quarterback Cade Simmons, a senior playing football for the first time since the eighth grade. Another catalyst was sophomore Sage Webb. Simmons had 12 completions for 162 yards passing with Webb racking up 123 yards receiving to go alongside a 40-yard rushing touchdown.

Coming into this game, the previously undefeated Radford defense had only allowed an average of 11 points to be scored per game. This time, the Bobcats couldn’t handle the Blue Tornado’s multi-dimensional attack in yielding a season-high 45 points.

All three phases contributed to the victory for the Blue Tornado. To complement a productive passing attack, Logan Steele piled up 171 yards rushing on 19 carries.

Richlands increased its lead to 31-14 in the third period on a 49-yard field goal from Levi Forrest, regarded as one of the best kickers in the state.



