Return to the Sidelines Comes Full Circle for Robert Jackson

It's coming full circle for Robert Jackson, one of the most successful football coaches in the Tidewater area over the past few decades.

Jackson, who most recently served as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at his alma mater of I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth before electing to relinquish those duties, will be back on the sidelines in 2022.

On the final Friday of January, Jackson confirmed to VirginiaPreps.com that he will be the next Head Football Coach of the Landstown Eagles in Virginia Beach. Ironically, Jackson was the school's first Head Football Coach when it opened in 2001, guiding the Eagles to consecutive 4-6 marks before Chris Beatty took over during the 2003 campaign.

Beatty went on to lead Landstown to three straight trips to the Group AAA Division 6 State Championship game in 2004-06 - winning the crown in '05 behind the star talents of future NFL player Percy Harvin - while Jackson went on to be the Head Football Coach at nearby Salem High in Virginia Beach.



