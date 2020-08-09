VirginiaPreps - Remembering Ashley James: Top 10 Games of No. 10

August 9, 2020 would've marked the 20th birthday of Ashley 'AJ' James, one of the more accomplished and promising basketball players from the Hampton Roads area and state of Virginia in recent memory. Following a stellar career at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, James decided to attend Hargrave Military Academy for a post-grad season to further boost his profile academically and athletically for the next level. The Tidewater native had committed to play his College Basketball at Missouri State. But tragically, hours after his alma mater Green Run outlasted Norview in double-overtime to capture the school's first regional title in 36 years, James died in an accidental shooting (read more here). A two-time First Team All-State performer who was chosen Region 5A Player of the Year and Beach District Player of the Year as a senior with the Stallions, James finished with the second most points in Green Run history with 1298, surpassing Tyler Blount's mark of 1294 and only finishing behind B.J. Jenkins (1357), who went on to play in the NCAA Tournament at Murray State. The Stallions went 84-16 during the varsity career of James, which featured plenty of crowd-pleasing dunks, highlight-reel plays and memorable games. Speaking of those games, we give you our countdown of the Top Ten Ashley James games at Green Run in honor of the young man who wore No. 10...



#10 - Landstown 81, Green Run 69 on Dec. 11, 2018: James Goes Off in Defeat

AJ's Stat Line: 34 points, 12-26FG, 11-22 on 2's, 1-4 on 3's, 9-11FT, 12 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist. This is the only loss on the Top Ten list for James, who again, came up on the winning side 84% of the time in his Stallions career. Just missing the cut were a couple of games against Phoebus and one at Norcom, where one of his jams had the fans buzzing. This was a very potent Landstown squad that would go on to capture the VHSL Class 6 State Championship just three months later. James scored 34 points, which at the time would be a career-high that he'd break in 17 days during the holidays. He got off to a fast start, bunching 12 of those points in the opening period and had an acrobatic finish to help his team close the first half out on an 11-5 spurt. On the other side, Michael Christmas - now of James Madison University - paced the Eagles with 33 points, 25 of those after half-time as his team rallied from a 38-30 deficit at the break. Landstown had failed to beat Green Run in recent years. In fact, this snapped a six-game losing streak in the head-to-head series and marked their first win over the Stallions since the 2012 Beach District Tournament. But on this night, fans were treated to arguably the two best players in the '757' at the time filling it up at will.



#9 - Green Run 64, Princess Anne 52 on Jan. 27, 2017: Sophomore Opens Eyes

Ashley James was Green Run's second leading scorer as a sophomore at 10.9 points per game, but had his best output of 21 points against Princess Anne (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

AJ's Stat Line: 21 points, 8-15FG, 7-14 on 2's, 1-1 on 3's, 4-4FT, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. There were more intense plays and drama in future meetings with Princess Anne, the school his sister Aziaha - who'll play her College Basketball at NC State - attends. However, on this night, James served notice to the Cavaliers that he would be a thorn in their side for years to come with an efficient 21 points while also leading his team in rebounds, assists and steals that night. Never mind the sophomore shared the starting lineup with four seniors that night. An injury sustained three games later against then Atlantic Conference 9 rival Maury would end the sophomore campaign for James, and ultimately proved pivotal in his chase to catch B.J. Jenkins for the school's career scoring mark. Though the Stallions would defeat the Commodores for the Conference 9 Tournament crown, fans wonder what might've happened in the opening round of regionals against Bethel (led by Dajour Dickens, Cam Bacote and current Notre Dame football star Jeremiah Owusu) if they had a healthy James. Bethel went on to fall to L.C. Bird in the Class 5 State Championship after escaping with a narrow win over the James-less Stallions in the 5A-South Region Tournament.



#8 - Green Run 77, Tallwood 47 on Nov. 27, 2018: Opening Night with a Statement

AJ's Stat Line: 31 points on 13-17FG, 12-15 2's, 1-2 3's, 4-6FT, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist, 1 block. After a finish to his junior season that was less than inspiring and summer of ups and downs, many didn't know what exactly to expect from James entering his senior sendoff in the Beach. The 6-foot-3 guard quickly erased any doubt with a 31-point outing against Tallwood - a team Green Run struggled to beat in double-overtime just one year before. While James had 17 points on just 5-of-14 shooting in the previous encounter with the Lions, he missed only four of the 17 shots from the field he put in this matchup. Maybe most impressive was the fact he turned the ball over only one time in simply dismantling the opposition. As a team, Green Run came out hot by converting on their first five three-point shots. In some ways, this performance set the tone for a stellar senior season for James and the quest of finally getting his school to a place they hadn't been in 35 years - the State Tournament.



#7 - Green Run 61, Cape Henry 48 on Jan. 4, 2019: Milestone on the Road vs. Private School Power