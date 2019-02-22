Greetings from the Norfolk Scope Arena. We'll be here over the next several days as teams will be punching their ticket to the State Tournament in Girls and Boys Basketball across the state at the Class 6 and Class 5 level, plus regional titles will be going out on Monday night along with Tuesday night. We have four games today at Scope and we'll provide updates + thoughts throughout here and on Twitter @ hatfieldsports ...



FRIDAY'S REGION 6A HOOPS SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE:

2 PM in Girls 6A Semis - #2 Western Branch 61, #3 Landstown 43

4 PM in Girls 6A Semis - #1 Ocean Lakes (18-5) vs. #4 Kellam (16-7)

6 PM in Boys 6A Semis - #2 Western Branch (21-2) vs. #3 Landstown (20-3)

8 PM in Boys 6A Semis - #1 Oscar Smith (22-1) vs. #5 Granby (19-6) VHSL Boys Basketball Brackets Here

BOYS 6A SEMIS - #2 WESTERN BRANCH (21-2) VS. #3 LANDSTOWN (20-3):

2:07 left 3rdQ - Landstown 52, Western Branch 31. #JMU signee Michael Christmas with a 3 moments ago and Corey Martin with a ridiculous block in transition. All Eagles here, soaring. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

Landstown is putting on an absolute clinic right now. Coach Dwight Robinson can't ask for much more from his guys. By the way, freshman Donald Hand Jr. has 16 points in this one and the bright lights aren't too much for him at all.



For Landstown at the break - Deante Mobley 11Pts. 3-4FG, 4-4FT, 6Ast. 5Stl. Michael Christmas 11Pts. Donald Hand Jr. 10Pts. 4-4FT.



Eagles - 13-28FG, 3-8 3's, 10-10FT, 9Reb. (5Off.), 8Ast. 5TO's (0 in 2ndQ), 3Blk. 10Stl. https://t.co/ae7N4Uaw5L — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

For Western Branch at the break - Kendall Bynum 8Pts. 3-4FG, 2Reb. Demarcus Shepard 6Pts. Pat McRacken 5Pts. 2Reb.



Bruins - 11-19FG, 3-7 3's, 3-6FT, 14Reb. (5Off.), 7Ast. 14TO's, 2Blk. 4Stl. https://t.co/ae7N4Uaw5L — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

Landstown looks very crisp offensively with Deante Mobley running the show. Maybe the most under appreciated piece of their team is Christian Jones, who draws at least one charge a game and would get my pick for Beach District Defensive Player of the Year. Western Branch needs some guys around Kendall Bynum to step up and take pressure off him in this second half to make a run.



Region 6A Hoops Semis at the HALF - Landstown 39, Western Branch 28. Eagles turned over Western Branch 8 times in the 2nd period on their way to a 24-10 surge. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

A very dominant first half display - well, actually, second quarter performance - from the Landstown Eagles. Most impressive besides the swarming, opportunistic defense of Landstown is the fact they've yet to miss a foul shot in this one. Western Branch is shooting above 50% from the floor, but turning it over too much to be able to win this one.



4:17 to go 2ndQ - Landstown 27, Western Branch 20. Eagles showing active hands defensively and really doing a nice job of capitalizing with points off turnovers. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

Landstown's guards are really starting to put their fingerprints on this game defensively out of the press with Christian Jones, Deante Mobley and freshman Donald Hand Jr. Western Branch has turned it over six times in a span of four minutes in the second quarter and the Eagles are getting a lot of relatively free runs to the hoop off those. Mobley has five steals. Bruins Head Coach Paul Hall has seen enough and burns a time-out. His team will have to better handle the defensive pressure in order to make it three consecutive trips to the State Tournament.



End 1stQ in Region 6A Hoops Semis at Scope - Western Branch 18, Landstown 15. Six different Bruins have scored. Jaedan Jefferson is very active in the early going with 4 boards, 2 steals and a block.



Landstown has yet to go to the foul line.https://t.co/zhfTjBuzNu — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

Great pace in this one and it's a good back-and-forth battle. Am curious to see which team shows the first sign of cracking when the other goes on a run should someone able to extend out and push their lead to more than two possessions. The main guns - Michael Christmas for Landstown and Kendall Bynum of Western Branch - have come to play tonight. Do wonder if the front-line of the Bruins minus Saiquan White and D.J. Driscoll from last year's team that reached the Class 6 State Championship against South County can keep the front-line of Landstown at bay.



3:28 to go 1stQ - Landstown 11, Western Branch 11. A total of seven different players have scored so far. WB PG Kendall Bynum has the high total so far with 5 points.https://t.co/zhfTjBuzNu — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

Great pace in the early going as both teams have gotten some transition points. Western Branch floor leader Kendall Bynum has set the tone for his team, while Landstown is using James Madison signee Michael Christmas a lot at the top of the key for high ball screens to initiate their offense in the half-court. This has the makings of a game that has double-digit lead changes and ties. The benches will be key in this one, too.



GIRLS 6A SEMIS - #1 OCEAN LAKES (18-5) VS. #4 KELLAM (16-7):

That shot doesn't come for Kellam as it's a mad scramble for the ball as time expires and Ocean Lakes survives and advances - beating the Knights for the third time this year and earning a spot in the State Playoffs.



Wow - Ocean Lakes misses the front-end of a 1&1 situation, up three, and McMakin misses a put-back. Kellam gets the rebound and Head Coach Brook Parker calls for time-out. His team has possession, trailing Ocean Lakes 61-58 with 7.5 seconds to go. They've hit 10 three-pointers today and need one more to force overtime.



19.5 seconds to go - Ocean Lakes 61, Kellam 58 in Region 6A Girls Hoops Semis. Caroline Motley hits her 4th trey of the day. She's also got 6 assists. https://t.co/zhfTjBuzNu — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

Kellam simply refuses to go away. Ocean Lakes will have to make some free-throws, an area they have been spotty in today, to finish this one off and advance to the State Playoffs.



54 seconds to go - Ocean Lakes Girls lead Kellam 59-55 in Region 6A Semis. Winner faces Western Branch on Monday night at 6 PM here at the Norfolk Scope. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

A pair of free-throws from Kyla McMakin extend the Ocean Lakes lead to six. Kellam may be running out of gas to an extent, though I won't be surprised if they are back in the regional semis next year since they have some returnees, led by Caroline Motley and Korinne Piper. McMakin back to the line to shoot two more to try to give Ocean Lakes an eight-point cushion with 31 seconds remaining.



3:56 to play in Region 6A Girls Hoops Semis - Ocean Lakes 56, Kellam 48. Kyla McMakin is putting on a show here folks, having scored or assisted on 11 of her team's 13 fourth quarter points,



McMakin has 32 points, 14 boards, 5 steals and 4 assists. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

Yet, as great as McMakin has been, Kellam is about to shoot a par of free-throws with sophomore center Korinne Piper, trailing only 58-54 with 2:39 remaining. A couple of 3's from Haley Brewster has breathed life back into Kellam here.



End 3rdQ in Region 6A Girls Hoops Semis - Ocean Lakes 43, Kellam 43. Kyla McMakin's put-back at the buzzer ties the score for Ocean Lakes, which trailed by as many as 10.



McMakin has 24 points, 12 boards, 3 assists and 3 steals. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

To begin the fourth quarter, it's McMakin scoring to give Ocean Lakes its first lead of the second half. However, Kellam responds with a three-pointer from 5-foot-10 junior point guard Caroline Motley. No quit in these Kellam girls and you have to give them a lot of credit for putting up the spirited effort they have after losing twice to Ocean Lakes by wide margins this season.



Naheda Nassan hits from 3-point range and Kellam's Girls lead Ocean Lakes 41-37 with 2:08 left in the 3rd period. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

It's not quite danger time for Lisa Merriweather and her Ocean Lakes squad. The problem is they keep taking some ill-advised 3's of their own to stunt any kind of momentum or run they get on, and then Kellam will hit from behind the arc or get a stick-back at the other end. Ocean Lakes is 0-of-12 from 3, yet only down a deuce after Kendle Dalrymple's floater.



For Kellam Girls at the break - Korinne Piper 8Pts. 8Reb. Haley Brewster 7Pts. 3Reb. Caroline Motley 6Pts. 2Ast.



Knights - 10-33FG, 4-16 3's, 5-10FT, 28Reb. (11Off.), 5Ast. 7TO's, 0Blk. 3Stl. https://t.co/yPKacN0yjl — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

For Ocean Lakes Girls at the break - Kyla McMakin 16Pts. 5-11FG, 6-8FT, 6Reb. 3Stl. Alexis Starks 5Pts. 6Reb.



Dolphins - 8-32FG, 0-9 3's, 7-11FT, 26Reb. (6Off.), 3Ast. 4TO's, 4Blk. 6Stl. https://t.co/yPKacN0yjl — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

Sophomore Korinne Piper has been a factor in the paint and Kellam is hoping that'll continue in the second half to secure a State Tournament berth. One thing the Knights have to be careful about is not falling in love with the 3 ball that it leads to long misses and easy transition run-outs for Ocean Lakes.



Region 6A Girls Hoops Semis at the HALF - Kellam 29, Ocean Lakes 23. Knights thinking upset, thanks to their +12 from behind the arc and +8 on the backboards. More to come in a bit... — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

Kyla McMakin has 16 points, six boards and three steals for Ocean Lakes, but she's going to need help from the supporting cast. Six different Kellam girls have scored.



5:51 to go 2ndQ in Region 6A Girls Hoops Semis - Kellam 21, Ocean Lakes 11. Kellam is 4-of-9 from three-point land, including a pair of long distance makes from Haley Brewster here in the 2nd period.https://t.co/zhfTjBuzNu — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

It's time for Kyla McMakin to take matters into her own hands as Kellam has been hot from the three-point land and their confidence grows with every basket. The Dolphins have still yet to convert from behind the arc, and they're going to need to be a little more patient offensively and not rush things with the double-digit deficit.



End 1stQ in Region 6A Girls Hoops Semis - Kellam 14, Ocean Lakes 10. Caroline Motley with 6 points on a pair of 3's for Kellam. Dolphins 0-4 on 3's to start.



Ocean Lakes won the previous regular season matchups 67-42 and 65-48. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

Kellam has come out inspired and hoping that it's thrid time's a charm after the regular season losses of 17 and 25 points to Ocean Lakes, a team with playoff experience that has been here before. The last two years, Ocean Lakes fell in the regional title game to Landstown. Although they have a new Head Coach in Lisa Meriweather, the Dolphins have a young lady in Kyla McMakin - a 5-foot-10 senior - that has recorded multiple triple-doubles this season.



GIRLS 6A SEMIS - #2 WESTERN BRANCH (18-5) VS. #3 LANDSTOWN (17-6):

Final Stats for Western Branch - Cayla Copeland 17Pts. 15Reb. Eryn Byrd 10Pts. 5-10FG, 16Reb. 5Blk. Crystal White 10Pts. 4Stl. Jessica Jennings 9Pts. 4Reb. 3Ast. Correyian Wright 8Pts. 8Reb.



Lady Bruins - 24-56FG, 2-7 3's, 11-28FT, 52Reb. (25Off.), 10Ast. 19TO's, 6Blk. 7Stl. https://t.co/blMSmdaaAo — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

Final Stats for Landstown - Alyssa Norris 23Pts. 7-13FG, 4-5 3's, 4Stl. Zoe Maynard 12Pts. 3-5FT, 4Ast. 3Reb.



Lady Eagles - 14-43FG, 5-11 3's, 10-16FT, 15Reb. (2Off.), 6Ast. 14TO's, 4Blk. 8Stl. https://t.co/blMSmdaaAo — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

We'll also see later tonight if Western Branch's boys can join the girls as they take on Landstown at 6 PM in a much-anticipated clash that's also a re-match of the 2017 regional title game.

FINAL in Girls Region 6A Hoops Semifinals at Scope - Western Branch 61, Landstown 43. First State Tournament berth for Head Coach Troy Terry and his Bruins. More to come later... — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

For those wondering who Western Branch will get in the State Quarterfinals, Region 6B has its semifinals going on today with top-seeded James River against Colonial Forge, while reigning State Champ Cosby takes on Thomas Dale. Those winners move on to the regional title game and earn a spot in the State Playoffs. Western Branch will take on the winner of the next semifinal matchup between top-seeded Ocean Lakes and fourth-seeded Kellam on Monday night at 6 PM here at the Scope.





1:30 left in Region 6A Girls Hoops Semis - Western Branch 58, Landstown 43. Zoe Maynard has returned to action for Landstown, but it might be too late as the Lady Bruins are in the double bonus, shooting a pair the rest of the way. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

Landstown's Vic Rosado calls time-out after his team turns it over for the 14th time on the afternoon and it leads to a Crystal White lay-up for Western Branch on the break. Western Branch has a 52-36 advantage with four minutes to play, and barring an epic collapse, they will be moving on to Monday night's Region 6A Championship game.



5:24 to play in Region 6A Girls Hoops Semis - Western Branch 44, Landstown 36. Landstown's Zoe Maynard being helped off the floor after suffering an injury. Western Branch just got 4 offensive boards on that sequence, drawing a foul at the end. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

One could certainly argue that Cayla Copeland off the bench with a double-double for Western Branch has been the best player on the floor today. Landstown definitely needs that third option to emerge since their second leading scorer, Zoe Maynard, is getting looked at by the trainer on the bench and may not be able to return.



End 3rdQ in Region 6A Girls Hoops Semis at Scope - Western Branch 43, Landstown 32. Western Branch scores the final two basket of the period after Landstown cut it to 39-32, including Cayla Copeland's bank shot at the horn.https://t.co/zhfTjBuzNu — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

Half of Landstown's points in that 3rd quarter came via the 3 ball. Western Branch should be in good shape as long as they protect the rock because there's no answer for Eryn Byrd when she gets the ball in the post.



Turnovers starting to add up for Western Branch Girls (now with 14) and Coach Troy Terry doesn't like what he sees, burning a time-out with 3:49 left in the 3rdQ, leading Landstown 33-23.



Zoe Maynard and Alyssa Norris (#CNU commit) have combined for 21 of Landstown's 23 points. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

With 5:12 to go in the third quarter, Landstown is trying to cut into the Western Branch lead that is now 31-20. Both Zoe Maynard and Alyssa Norris have knocked one down from three-point distance in this third period for Landstown. As great as Western Branch has been at pounding the ball inside, they need to be careful not to get sloppy with the basketball in crunch time. They just committed their 13th turnover, leading to a Landstown basket that trimmed the deficit to nine.



Let's dive into the statistical report here at intermission as Western Branch's Girls are closing in on a State Tournament berth and spot in Monday night's regional title game against the winner of the Ocean Lakes/Kellam matchup later today. Of course, Landstown doesn't plan to go away quietly and will seek a memorable comeback...

For Western Branch Girls at the break - Cayla Copeland 7Pts. 9Reb. Correyian Wright 6Pts. 4Reb. Eryn Byrd 4Pts. 9Reb. 3Blk.



Lady Bruins - 13-33FG, 1-4 3's, 1-8FT, 29Reb. (13Off.), 6Ast. 10TO's, 4Blk. 5Stl. https://t.co/D25fq807zA — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

For Landstown Girls at the break - Alyssa Norris 9Pts. 3-8FG, 2-3 3's, 3Stl. Zoe Maynard 5Pts. 2Reb. 2Ast. 2Stl.



Lady Eagles - 5-23FG, 2-7 3's, 2-4FT, 8Reb. (0Off.), 2Ast. 8TO's, 4Blk. 5Stl. https://t.co/D25fq807zA — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

Of note - Landstown has had just three players attempt a shot inside the arc in Norris, Maynard and Quiera Hawkins and only four individuals take a field goal attempt for the game through one half of play. Western Branch has seen nine different players attempt a shot and their balance along with deep rotation is allowing them to maintain the lead they've currently got.



Girls Region 6A Hoops Semis at the HALF - Western Branch 28, Landstown 14.



Western Branch with a 29-8 advantage on the backboards. More numbers coming shortly... — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

Though they've looked a bit befuddled offensively for much of the opening half, Landstown is trying to claw back behind three-point plays from Zoe Maynard and Alyssa Norris. Problem is Western Branch continues to dominate the painted area. They must have at least an advantage of a 2-to-1 ratio in rebounding to this point. Coach Rosado badly wants to get to the locker room and re-group after a lopsided 16 minutes of action.



Cayla Copeland off the bench has 7 rebounds for Western Branch's Girls thus far, ahead 18-6 on Landstown with 4:14 before the half. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

Coaches talk all the time about getting a 'step up' performance from someone off the bench in the playoffs. Western Branch is getting it from Cayla Copeland today. Check this out -- Western Branch leads it by 14 late in the second period and a big reason why is the offensive glass. They have eight offensive boards compared to none for Landstown. It has been one and done for the Lady Eagles.



End 1stQ in Girls Region 6A Hoops Semis - Western Branch 10, Landstown 3.



Landstown opened just 1-of-12 from the field. Meanwhile, Western Branch showing its depth with 8 different ladies taking a shot and 6 recording a rebound. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 22, 2019

Early on, we're seeing Troy Terry's Western Branch gals go in the paint with senior Eryn Byrd and sophomore Correyian Wright and really controlling the backboards. We'll see how Vic Rosado's Landstown squad - off three consecutive regional titles in Region 6A - respond. Landstown does have the backcourt to get it turned around with CNU commit and 1000-point scorer Alyssa Norris and Zoe Maynard.

