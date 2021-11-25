Region 5C Preview: #3 Hermitage (10-2) at #1 Highland Springs (9-3)

Highland Springs leads the series 31-26-3.

Hermitage and Highland Springs will renew their rivalry Friday afternoon in the Region 5C Finals. The Springers have won four of the past five meetings over the Panthers. Their last meeting was the opening game of the 2018 season where Highland Springs cruised to a 67-0 victory. The Springers find themselves back in familiar territory having played in five of the last six regional finals. Hermitage on the other hand hasn't played in a regional final since 2017 where they suffered a 24-14 loss to Highland Springs.





HOW THEY GOT HERE: Highland Springs had an unconventional start to their season. The Springers sat at 2-2, losing to nationally ranked Chambers High School and West Virginia powerhouse Martinsburg. They would go on to win their next five games before falling to eastern Henrico rival Varina 7-6 in the final game of the regular season. The Springers outscored it's first two playoff opponents 99-0 (JR Tucker and Douglas Freeman) to reach the title game. After downing Patrick Henry 27-26 in overtime in their first game of the season, Hermitage dropped their next two contest to Varina and Glen Allen. However, the Panthers won seven straight contest to end the regular season to finish 8-2. They avenged their earlier season loss to Glen Allen by pounding the Jaguars 42-7 in the first round, and the following week they went on the road and downed #2 seed Midlothian 24-14 after trailing the Trojans 14-0 early in the game.

SCOUTING HIGHLAND SPRINGS Offense PPG: 33.5 Defense PPG: 12

Key Players: Quanye Veney (WR/DB) - Region 5C Defensive POY; 28 receptions 354 yards 4 TD's. 10 carries 99 yards 3 TD's. 30 total tackles, 5 forced fumbles, 6 INT's Takye Heath (WR/DB); 19 receptions 365 yards 4 TD's. 11 carries 68 yards 4 TD's. 15 total tackles. Miles Greene (DL) 25 total tackles, 4.5 TFL's, INT Rashad Pernell (DE) 23.5 total tackles, 7 sacks, forced fumble Braylon Johnson (DB) 14.5 total tackles, 4 forced fumbles, 3 INT's Michael Hodge (ATH) 57 carries 398 yards 8 TD's. 22 receptions 304 yards Aziz Foster Powell (RB) 96 carries 556 yards 7TD's.



SCOUTING HERMITAGE Offense PPG: 28.4 Defense PPG: 11

Key Players: Jeremiah Coney (RB) Region 5C Offensive POY; 152 carries 1,365 yards 26 TD's. 11 receptions 157 yards 2 TD's. Jaylen Burton (QB) 98-140 1,439 yards 15 TD's. 60 carries 418 yards 6 TD's Jhakiri Bolden (WR/DB) 34 receptions 566 yards 6 TD's Breon Gunnell (WR/DB) 25 receptions 312 yards TD KaRon Burton (ATH) 12 receptions 150 yards 2 TD's. 63 carries 572 yards 3 TD's. Seth Athey (FB/DE) 27 carries 146 yards TD.



THE MATCHUP Highland Springs and Hermitage were well represented on the All-Region 5C team that was released last week so there will be no shortage of talent on display. Hermitage will be the underdog in this one. However, they won't be an easy out for the Springers. We all know the Panthers love to run the football, but I think they are going to come out early and challenge the Springer secondary with some deep balls. If they can find success early through the air and catch Highland Springs off guard, they have a chance to pull off the upset. For the Springers, they must get going early on offense and cannot let the Panthers hang around. In the three games they've lost this season, they've had a tough time getting in rhythm on offense and could not manage to get themselves out of a hole. They cannot afford to play from behind in this one. When the game gets tight, and I believe it will, it's hard to pick against a coach like Loren Johnson. We've seen time and time again that he and his staff are the some of the best at making late game adjustments and finding a way to win. This matchup will be one for the books!