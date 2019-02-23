Greetings from the Norfolk Scope Arena! We're back for Day 2 of 4 at the Scope as teams will be punching their ticket to the State Tournament in Girls and Boys Basketball across the state at the Class 6 and Class 5 level, plus regional titles will be going out on Monday night along with Tuesday night. We have four games today at Scope and we'll provide updates + thoughts throughout here and on Twitter @ hatfieldsports ...



SATURDAY'S REGION 5A HOOPS SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE AT SCOPE:

1 PM in Girls 5A Semis - #1 Princess Anne (20-1) vs. #4 Norview (19-4)

3 PM in Girls 5A Semis - #2 Kempsville vs. #3 Hampton

5 PM in Boys 6A Semis - #1 Green Run (20-3) vs. #4 Nansemond River (16-7)

7 PM in Boys 6A Semis - #2 Maury (23-3) vs. #6 Norview (16-9) VHSL Boys Basketball Brackets Here

See Full VHSL Basketball Brackets (Boys & Girls) on VHSL Site Here



GIRLS 5A SEMIS - #2 KEMPSVILLE (20-2) VS. #3 HAMPTON (19-2):

Kempsville Head Girls Basketball Coach Darryl Moore - who has done a stellar job re-building that program and also had to pull double duty while coaching the boys at the end of the season - is shaking his head with 2:02 to go before intermission and his team trailing by six. That's because Hampton is in the penalty, shooting 1&1 the rest of the half. Hampton is sharing the ball exceedingly well with nine assists on 10 field goals, three of them by the freshman Jayla Hearp.



3:04 to go 2ndQ in Girls Region 5A Semis - Hampton 20, Kempsville 16. Freshman Jayla Hearp - the Peninsula District Player of the Year - was scoreless for quite a while, but has now scored 4 in a row, including a pair at the foul line. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 23, 2019

The iron was unkind early for Lanae Stokes of Hampton until she drains one from long distance to give her squad a 16-14 lead. Unfortunately, a couple plays later, she goes down with an injury and limps off with 4:10 before the first half. Coach Shanda Bailey of Hampton will need some to step up off the bench with her out of the lineup. Freshman Jayla Hearp was the Peninsula District Player of the Year and surprisingly has yet to score in this contest. Hadlea Valera leads the way for Kempsville with six points.



End 1stQ in Region 5A Girls Hoops Semis - Hampton 12, Kempsville 10. Five different Hampton players scored, including two baskets from Cierra Bell, who also has 4 defensive rebounds. Kempsville 0-9 on 3's so far. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 23, 2019

GIRLS 5A SEMIS - #1 PRINCESS ANNE (20-1) VS. #4 NORVIEW (19-4):

Final in Girls Region 5A Hoops Semis - Princess Anne 70, Norview 34. Lady Cavs at 21-1 overall are headed back to the State Tournament as they pursue the program's 10th state title since 2002 and 6th in a row. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 23, 2019

In case you're wondering, we have 62 free-throws and 51 turnovers combined with three minutes to go, so this game has lagged on for that reason. I wish someone could steal these officials' whistles to be perfectly honest.



3:46 to play - Princess Anne Girls lead Norview 66-30 in the Region 5A Hoops Semis at Scope. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 23, 2019

To beat Princess Anne, you must have something working extremely well and force them into uncharacteristic mistakes. For example, Oakton has experienced success against them via the three-point shot. Lake Taylor had a dynamic playmaker in Fitzgerald the year they beat them in the title game, and Salem actually won against the Lady Cavs in the regional semis a couple years ago when Brianna Jackson was a sophomore. Norview today is 0-for-13 from three-point land and PA has cruised to a 57-28 lead with 5:52 remaining.



End 3rdQ in Region 5A Girls Hoops Semis - Princess Anne 53, Norview 24. A relatively even 3rd period (it was 17-14 for the quarter until PA finished on a mini run, including a 3 from Mahogany Lester). https://t.co/bSeTgEsM8t — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 23, 2019

At 49-24 with Princess Anne up on Norview with under a minute left in the third quarter, Jonathan Wilson and his Lady Pilots deserve some credit for not throwing in the towel. The quarter is just 17-14 in favor of PA and Norview has battled them pretty well for this stretch. Of course, the Lady Cavs aren't going to budge much, though.



1:55 to go 3rdQ - Princess Anne Girls lead Norview 47-18 in the Region 5A Girls Hoops Semis. Injury time-out as Kendra Johnson is being checked on (hopefully only a cramp and nothing serious). — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 23, 2019

Johnson has eight points, four rebounds and three steals. The Lady Cavs can survive moving forward without her, but it would shorten the rotation even more for Darnell Dozier as Tiyanna James has been on the shelf this season with a torn ACL. Of course, no one around the state will feel sorry for Coach Dozier and company with how they have simply obliterated the competition in many ways over the years.



Tell you what, it's scary that Princess Anne has won five straight state titles, good chance it'll be six in a row, and both of the star guards on this team - Aziaha James (Class of 2021) and Jasha Clinton (2020) - don't graduate yet.





For Norview Girls at the break - TaLiyah Edmonds 6Reb. Seven different players for Norview have scored (6 at the foul line, 1 from the field).



Lady Pilots - 1-25FG, 0-7 3's, 8-14FT, 23Reb. (7Off.), 0Ast. 19TO's, 1Blk. 5Stl. https://t.co/4A2ApzIe6i — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 23, 2019

Let's go through some numbers. Remember, the winner punches its ticket to the State Tournament. We already know Highland Springs Girls will be waiting for the runner-up in Region 5A as they defeated L.C. Bird. The Lady Springers under Head Coach Franklin Harris rallied from 10 down at the half to win that game. So that means Bird travels to the '757' area code to see the Region 5A Champ, which there's a very strong likelihood that will be Princess Anne.



For PA Girls at the break - Jasha Clinton 14Pts. 3Stl. Aziaha James 10Pts. 3-4FT, 4Reb. Kendra Johnson 6Pts. 2Ast. Brianna Jackson 5Blk. 4Reb.



Lady Cavs - 10-30FG, 2-7 3's, 10-18FT, 23Reb. (7Off.), 6Ast. 11TO's, 6Blk. 10Stl. https://t.co/4A2ApzZOXQ — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 23, 2019

Region 5A Girls Hoops Semis at the HALF - Princess Anne 32, Norview 10. Lady Cavs well on their way to another State Tournament. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 23, 2019

The backcourt work of Aziaha James, who showed the shooting touch from the perimeter late in the half, and Jasha Clinton was a thing of beauty for Princess Anne fans as Brianna Jackson watched from the bench after setting the tone in this one. Norview under Head Coach Jonathan Wilson, who has gone from taking the boys basketball program to the State Championship game a few years ago against Henrico to putting the girls a win away from a second straight State Playoff berth, is building a nice program. They have just three seniors on the roster with four freshmen, four sophomores and a couple of juniors. It's a tough region to come out of obviously with Princess Anne, and once the regional brackets came out and the draw was on the same side of the Lady Cavaliers, they knew what they were up against.



4:35 left 2ndQ in Region 5A Girls Hoops Semis - Princess Anne 20, Norview 5. PA is able to extend its lead with Brianna Jackson on the bench as Jasha Clinton connects from 3. Clinton has 9 points thus far.https://t.co/bSeTgEsM8t — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 23, 2019

A lot of praise and hype has surrounded Princess Anne's sophomore sensation Aziaha James and rightfully so; she's definitely a Player of the Year candidate alongside her teammate in Brianna Jackson. But this team has more than just two Division I prospects as junior guard Jasha Clinton has potential to play at that level for sure and Mahogany Lester - a senior signed with Maryland-Eastern Shore - is no slouch either. Lester is the daughter of former NBA No. 1 overall draft choice Joe Smith, a Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Famer who starred at Maury High in Norfolk.



End 1stQ in Region 5A Girls Hoops Semis at Scope - Princess Anne 14, Norview 3. Janiya Guilloux with a basket for Norview with 4 seconds left marked her team's first field goal of the contest.



Norview began 0-for-12 from the field. Miami-bound Brianna Jackson with 5 blocks. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 23, 2019

Even with Princess Anne not shooting at a great clip to start, they are absolutely dominating defensively. Brianna Jackson on the interior looks the part of a future ACC player and she's a game-changer at both ends of the court. One could make the case she's the best inside player to come through the storied PA program since Elizabeth Williams, an All-American at Duke now playing in the WNBA. Speaking of Williams, her brother Mark - of Norfolk Academy - plays for a TCIS Tournament Championship this evening against Bishop Sullivan. Just thought I'd throw that out there.



3:55 left 1stQ in Region 5A Girls Hoops Semis - Princess Anne 6, Norview 1. Underdog Norview is hanging tough with PA, but Coach Darnell Dozier just called a time-out and told his team they should have 16 points right now. PA is just 2-of-11 from the field. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 23, 2019

Princess Anne has won nine State Championships under its legendary sideline boss Darnell Dozier and this figures to be a year where they are prohibited favorite to capture the tenth. It would be their sixth in a row - a VHSL record (their five in a row already is a VHSL record by the way for girls or boys basketball) Coming into the region tourney, the Lady Cavaliers were averaging 83.2 points and giving up just 35.1 points a contest - unfathomable figures. This Princess Anne program has won 13 straight State Tournament games. Their last State Playoff loss came on March 8, 2013 to Lake Taylor in the AAA State Finals at VCU by a count of 56-53. That day, Feyonda Fitzgerald of Lake Taylor scored 33 points. She went on to play at Temple.

