Region 5A Championship Tuesday BLOG from Norfolk Scope

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps.com
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Greetings from the Norfolk Scope Arena! We're back for Day 4 of 4 at the Scope as teams have already punched their ticket to the State Tournament, but tonight we have a couple of squads looking for regional trophies.

Updates tonight here on the Blog and on Twitter @ hatfieldsports ...


REGION 5A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP - #1 GREEN RUN (21-3) VS. #2 MAURY (24-3):

As my cohort on press row Jerry a.k.a. 'The Vendor' Noell put it perfectly, "The only person with more jewelry than Princess Anne Head Girls Basketball Coach Darnell Dozier is Liberace."

Indeed. The Princess Anne Girls cruised tonight and it's hard to envision anyone keeping them from another title.

The Green Run Boys vs. Maury should be an intriguing battle. Green Run looks for its first regional title since 1984, while Maury seeks its first since 2014.



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal.


