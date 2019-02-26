Region 5A Championship Tuesday BLOG from Norfolk Scope
Greetings from the Norfolk Scope Arena! We're back for Day 4 of 4 at the Scope as teams have already punched their ticket to the State Tournament, but tonight we have a couple of squads looking for regional trophies.
Updates tonight here on the Blog and on Twitter @ hatfieldsports ...
REGION 5A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP - #1 GREEN RUN (21-3) VS. #2 MAURY (24-3):
Final in Region 5A Girls Basketball Championship - Princess Anne 82, Hampton 47. The 11th regional crown for Darnell Dozier's Lady Cavs since 2007. If they win the next 3 games, it'll be the program's 10th state title, 6th in a row.— Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 27, 2019
As my cohort on press row Jerry a.k.a. 'The Vendor' Noell put it perfectly, "The only person with more jewelry than Princess Anne Head Girls Basketball Coach Darnell Dozier is Liberace."
Indeed. The Princess Anne Girls cruised tonight and it's hard to envision anyone keeping them from another title.
The Green Run Boys vs. Maury should be an intriguing battle. Green Run looks for its first regional title since 1984, while Maury seeks its first since 2014.
