VirginiaPreps - Refocused Cyclones Take Cougars by Storm

Eastern View boys basketball coach Patrick Thornhill wasn’t happy with his team’s performance in a lopsided loss at Chancellor last Friday.

In that game, the Cyclones saw a 14-10 first-quarter lead evaporate in a hurry due to a bevy of missed layups and the Chargers’ outside shooting. Chancellor connected on 11 3-pointers in the contest, earning an easy 74-59 win.

Standing outside the visitors’ locker room after the game, Thornhill lamented his squad’s effort at both ends of the floor, calling for a “return to the drawing board.”

Whatever Thornhill drew up over the weekend made all the difference in Eastern View’s matchup with Courtland on Monday night, as the visiting Cyclones led from start to finish in a key 66-54 Battlefield District victory.

The win was a step back in the right direction for Eastern View (3-1 overall, 3-1 district), while the No. 10 Cougars (3-1, 2-1) saw their perfect record go by the wayside.

“First of all, our intensity was much, much better [tonight] than it was at Chancellor,” Thornhill said. “The guys were dialed in both offensively and defensively right from the start of the game.”

At the very least, the Cyclones were dialed in from long range at the outset of Monday’s contest. They sank five 3s in the first quarter, blitzing the defending Battlefield and Region 4B champions for a 24-12 advantage. Junior swingman Rickey Butler made three of those, while freshman guard Amaree Robinson drained the other two.

Robinson benefited greatly from the hot start, riding it to a game-high 20 points.

“He has the capability to get on these hot streaks,” Thornhill said of Robinson, who finished the night with four treys. “Once one goes in, look out.”