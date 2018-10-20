Recap Portsmouth Christian defeats Broadwater Academy
Portsmouth Christian took a big step towards a playoff bid by defeating Broadwater Academy 33-0. Senior running back Theo Wheeler rushed for 210 yards on 10 carries while scoring two touchdowns to lead the offense.
Portsmouth Christian scored touchdowns on their first four offensive possessions to take a 27-0 lead at halftime. Quarterback Alex Green threw three touchdown passes including an 11-yard slant to Chris Locklear for the 1st touchdown. Green and Locklear connected again late in the second quarter and Green also completed a touchdown pass to junior Chase Stoneman.
Wheeler ran thru several arm tackles for a 61-yard touchdown in the first quarter and finished the game with two 45-yard runs to culminate a 2-play, 90 yard scoring drive that made the score 33-0.
Green, Locklear and Stoneman also contributed on the defensive side with picks. Green had two of the Patriots five interceptions while Myles Daniels had an interception to setup the Patriots second touchdown. Locklear and Stoneman also ended drives with interceptions as Portsmouth Christian kept the Vikings out of the endzone the entire game.
Broadwater Academy, who dropped to 2-5, was #2 in the VISAA DIII Coaches poll this week and they could be replaced by Portsmouth Christian (2-4) during the next vote.