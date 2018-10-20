Portsmouth Christian took a big step towards a playoff bid by defeating Broadwater Academy 33-0. Senior running back Theo Wheeler rushed for 210 yards on 10 carries while scoring two touchdowns to lead the offense.

Portsmouth Christian scored touchdowns on their first four offensive possessions to take a 27-0 lead at halftime. Quarterback Alex Green threw three touchdown passes including an 11-yard slant to Chris Locklear for the 1st touchdown. Green and Locklear connected again late in the second quarter and Green also completed a touchdown pass to junior Chase Stoneman.

Wheeler ran thru several arm tackles for a 61-yard touchdown in the first quarter and finished the game with two 45-yard runs to culminate a 2-play, 90 yard scoring drive that made the score 33-0.