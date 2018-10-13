Isaac Harris scored four touchdowns while rushing for 145 yards to help North Cross win their 5th straight game 44-0 over Atlantic Shores. The Raiders scored all their points in the 1st half and they scored points on their first five possessions before a missed field goal ended the scoring streak.

Harris touchdown runs were short (5, 1, 2, 2) but he broke free for runs of 43, 25, 17, 15, and 16 yards to setup each score. His running style reminds me of former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew as Harris was hard to corral and tough to bring down.







