Recap North Cross Defeats Atlantic Shores
Isaac Harris scored four touchdowns while rushing for 145 yards to help North Cross win their 5th straight game 44-0 over Atlantic Shores. The Raiders scored all their points in the 1st half and they scored points on their first five possessions before a missed field goal ended the scoring streak.
Harris touchdown runs were short (5, 1, 2, 2) but he broke free for runs of 43, 25, 17, 15, and 16 yards to setup each score. His running style reminds me of former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew as Harris was hard to corral and tough to bring down.
The North Cross offensive line dominated especially inside the trenches with center Solomon Crockett-Eans, and guards Davin Hansen and Aden Britton.
Quarterback Gabe Zappia completed a 16-yard pass to a wide open Zae Baines for a Raiders touchdown and Piers McGinn converted a 22-yard field to give North Cross a 38-0 lead. Carlton Ward added the final touchdown on a 11-yard touchdown run.
Aden Britton was the catalyst for the Raiders defense that allowed only one yard in total offense going into the 4th quarter. The Seahawks finished with only 25 yards offense. Britton had half dozen tackles, a fumble recovery and a passed defensed. He also blocked a punt that led to a short touchdown run.