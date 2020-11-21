Norview 6-foot-4 guard/forward Jaylani Darden from the Class of 2021 gave a verbal commitment this week to play his College Basketball for the Longwood Lancers.

"For me, it was a no-brainer. I looked at it like they came for me and I knew I would be the missing piece to their program. And together, we can get the job done," Darden told VirginiaPreps.com.

Coming off their best Big South season since joining the league in 2012, Longwood has gone 30-36 the last two years under Head Coach Griff Aldrich. Assistant Austin Shaver, the son of former William & Mary Head Coach Tony Shaver, was one of Darden's primary recruiters for Longwood.

"They like my all-around game," pointed out Darden, who averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game last winter for a Norview team that went 27-3 overall and captured a share of the VHSL Class 5 state title with Green Run, which edged them 62-59 in double-overtime of the Region 5A Championship. "I am a defender, plus I can score on or off the ball."



