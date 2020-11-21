Ready for the Next Chapter, Norview's Darden Decides
Norview 6-foot-4 guard/forward Jaylani Darden from the Class of 2021 gave a verbal commitment this week to play his College Basketball for the Longwood Lancers.
"For me, it was a no-brainer. I looked at it like they came for me and I knew I would be the missing piece to their program. And together, we can get the job done," Darden told VirginiaPreps.com.
Coming off their best Big South season since joining the league in 2012, Longwood has gone 30-36 the last two years under Head Coach Griff Aldrich. Assistant Austin Shaver, the son of former William & Mary Head Coach Tony Shaver, was one of Darden's primary recruiters for Longwood.
"They like my all-around game," pointed out Darden, who averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game last winter for a Norview team that went 27-3 overall and captured a share of the VHSL Class 5 state title with Green Run, which edged them 62-59 in double-overtime of the Region 5A Championship. "I am a defender, plus I can score on or off the ball."
Norview 2021 guard Jaylani Darden has committed to play his College Basketball at Longwood University, Pilots HC Ricardo Foster tells us.— Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) November 19, 2020
Darden was a 1st Team All-State performer and Eastern District Player of the Year for a Pilots team that won a share of the Class 5 crown. pic.twitter.com/gEk8omVUYg
