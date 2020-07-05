VirginiaPreps - Re-Ranking the Contenders: Tristan Leigh

Tristan Leigh hasn’t rushed his recruitment despite the numerous programs vying for his commitment. The Fairfax (Va.) Robinson offensive tackle is doing all the research he needs to do to make an informed decision. Leigh would have liked to have already committed by now but the pandemic and recruiting dead period threw a wrench in his plans. Take a look at where the teams that are jockeying for position currently stand.

1. LSU

This is a very tight race but the Tigers hold an edge right now. There is a lot that Leigh likes about LSU but what will get him to eventually commit to Ed Orgeron’s squad is the consistent communication. He has a great relationship with offensive line coach James Cregg and Leigh’s family feels very comfortable with the program as a whole. Another visit to LSU will surely come once the dead period is over.

2. OKLAHOMA

Without Caleb Williams in the fold, Oklahoma is probably one or two spots further down this list. Leigh and Williams are pretty close and their families are getting closer. Williams has been trying to get Leigh to be more interested in Oklahoma for months and he will turn the heat up on him now. Leigh has regular contact with Lincoln Riley and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh and those relationships are only getting stronger.

3. OHIO STATE

The Buckeyes have done a great job making Leigh feel like he is a great fit in Columbus. He enjoys his conversations with offensive line coach Greg Studrawa and likes how detail-oriented the program is. Expect the Buckeyes to get Leigh on campus later this year after the dead period is over.

4. CLEMSON

There was a time when Clemson looked like the obvious leader for Leigh but now the picture is less clear. The Tigers have done a really good job with Leigh over the last few months and there are a lot of qualities about the Clemson program that Leigh likes a lot. He’s been on campus a few times already but another visit would really help the Tigers pick up some much needed momentum.

5. ALABAMA