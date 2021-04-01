 VirginiaPreps - Rashaud Pernell sets his Hokies official visit date
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-01 07:55:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Rashaud Pernell sets his Hokies official visit date

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Long considered one of the most-likely players in the Class of 2021 to end up a Hokie, Highland Springs (Va.) 2022 defensive end Rashaud Pernell knows when he'll be back in Blacksburg. The coaching staff will certainly hope that's when he opts to make his commitment.

Pernell will take his official visit to campus the first weekend after the emergency Dead Period, June 4-6.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}