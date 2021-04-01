VirginiaPreps - Rashaud Pernell sets his Hokies official visit date

Rashaud Pernell sets his Hokies official visit date
Long considered one of the most-likely players in the Class of 2021 to end up a Hokie, Highland Springs (Va.) 2022 defensive end Rashaud Pernell knows when he'll be back in Blacksburg. The coaching staff will certainly hope that's when he opts to make his commitment.
Pernell will take his official visit to campus the first weekend after the emergency Dead Period, June 4-6.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news