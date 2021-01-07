Rashaud Pernell has Gophers among his Top 7
Gophers defensive line coach Chad Wilt has roots in the northeast and is making Minnesota more of a recruiting presence with east coast prospects.
They made big strides earlier this week with Highland Springs (Va.) defensive end Rashaud Pernell, who included the Gophers among his Top 7 schools.
Other programs in the mix for the 2022 prospect included Virginia Tech, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Howard, Virginia, and Wake Forest.
