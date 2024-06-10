Playing on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Salem at Kiwanis Park, the Rappahannock Raiders scored a run in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off 6-5 win over the Chilhowie Warriors to capture the VHSL Class 1 State Baseball Championship.

Carter Sullivan started the inning off for the Raiders with a base hit to leftfield. After a couple flyouts, Josh Thomas came through with a crucial single, then Sam Kelly was hit by a pitch to load the bases. That set up for the dramatic finish, where Ethan White stepped up to the plate and delivered a single to left that drove in Sullivan for the winning run and the program's second state title in three seasons.

Riding a 21-game winning streak, the Warriors came in averaging 9.1 runs per game and had scored at least nine runs in each of their past four playoff victories.

“We beat a good hitting team today," acknowledged Rappahannock Head Coach Jim Bieger. "This was our fourth or fifth walk-off home team win. This group battles and battles. I’m so proud of this team and their fight.”

Chilhowie found themselves down 5-2 going into the top of the seventh, but Conner Smith reached on an error. Noah Hill drew a walk, then Landon Bowman's single loaded the bases. After a wild pitch scored Smith, the next batter struck out. However, the Warriors weren't done scoring because Brandon Miller's single to right drove in a pair of runs to knot the score up at 5-apiece.

Early on, the Warriors had scored twice in the opening inning to take a 2-0 advantage, thanks to Jayden Schwartz delivering a two-run single. Rappahannock answered with a run in the first and second innings to tie the game. The Raiders then crossed the plate three times to go up 5-2 after four. Macon Pierson and Chase Self drove in two of those runs, while a Chilhowie error produced the other run.

While the Warriors concluded its season 22-2 overall, they'll hold their heads high in the days, weeks and months to come for what they accomplished throughout the 2024 campaign.

"Proud of this group. They brought lots of pride to our community," remakred Chilhowie Head Coach Jeff Robinson. "I wasn’t surprised that we battled back to tie the game in the top of the seventh. Our defense has carried us and sometimes it's tough to make plays."

Landon Schefflein had two hits and an RBI. Davis Thrift got the win in relief as he pitched 5.2 innings for the Raiders. He scattered four hits and struck out six.

Dawson Tuell took the tough loss as he allowed all six runs, but only two of those were earned. He gave up eight hits and struck out two as he went the distance for the Warriors.

Since 1993, this marks the fifth state title for Rappahannock and ironically four of them have been decided by exactly one run. That includes the 4-3 triumph over Glenvar in 1993, the 8-7 squeaker with Windsor in 2016 and 1-0 nine-inning shutout of Rappahannock County in 2022.

These Raiders closed out the 2024 campaign with a record of 21-3 overall, finishing on a 13-game winning streak. They outscored opponents 201-69 and hit for 12 or more runs on eight different occasions, including in their State Tournament quarterfinal win over Surry.

Rappahannock's pitching and fielding also stepped up considerably in the playoffs when it mattered most. After notching just one regular season shutout, the Raiders blanked four of their six foes in the playoffs to complement their dynamic bats.



