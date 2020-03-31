1. CLEMSON

The Tigers are in the lead spot after a couple great visits. Clemson has recruited nearly every position at an impressive clip but offensive line is one area where it rarely attracted top talent. Being able to pick up momentum with Leigh was huge for Clemson. Dabo Swinney and his staff finished second in the team rankings for the 2020 recruiting class and they're currently ranked second in this class. Landing Leigh's commitment would go a long way toward helping them repeat their top two finish.

2. PENN STATE

Penn State has hosted Leigh more than any other school. Leigh built a good relationship with the coaching staff but the change from Matt Limegrover to Phil Trautwein has proven to be a bit of a speed bump. Leigh and Trautwein are building a relationship but it's still fairly new. Expect James Franklin and his staff to work hard to get Leigh back on campus as soon as the recruiting dead period is over.

3. OHIO STATE

The Buckeyes prioritized Leigh early in the process and were able to make some headway with him. He was on campus in the fall and seemed to feel comfortable in Columbus and with the coaching staff. Offensive line coach Greg Studrawa is familiar with Leigh and the area he is from because of his time helping recruit that area while he was coaching at Maryland.

4. VIRGINIA

Leigh is a Virginia legacy and Bronco Mendenhall is making sure Leigh and his entire family are feeling the love. The Cavs got Leigh on campus for his last visit before the NCAA instituted a recruiting dead period because of the coronavirus pandemic. Virginia certainly put its best foot forward for Leigh and its positive momentum should keep it in serious contention until the end.

5. LSU