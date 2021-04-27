Playing in a Class 2 State Semifinal game, the defending State Champion Appomattox Raiders recovered four fumbles in the first half to help subdue the home-standing Union Bears 51-20 in the rain in Big Stone Gap, Va.

Coming into the contest, the Appomattox defense had shown a propensity for forcing turnovers with 12 interceptions - four returned for touchdowns - along with 16 fumble recoveries. Their defense continued to set the offense up with scoring chances to keep Union, which edged Graham 30-24 in the regional semifinals and Central-Wise 14-13 for the Region 2D crown, from keeping it close in the closing minutes.

Appomattox (9-0) scored on their first play of the game with Keyshawn Baker scampering 57 yards untouched up the middle for a six. The point after putt them up 7-0 with just 13 seconds off the clock. The Raiders would then get a 41-yard touchdown with 2:48 left in the first quarter as Jonathan Pennix raced 41 yards and it was 14-0.

After another Union fumble, the Raiders would hit pay-dirt again; this time Pennix took off for a 56-yard rumble to put the visitors up 21-0 with 10:05 before intermission.



Union would finally score on their next possession when running back Zavier Lomax scored on an eight-yard run around the right end, but their point-after kick was blocked, leaving the score 21-6 with 6:25 showing in the second period.



Appomattox would drive the ball and Tye Robertson would hit a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to take a 31-6 lead into halftime.



The second half saw Union drive the ball 54 yards out of the locker room, taking 4:50 off the clock to start the third quarter. Their scoring series was capped off with Lomax's seven-yard run and his successful two-point conversion to trim the Appomattox lead to 31-14 at the 7:10 mark of the third quarter.



