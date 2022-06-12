Raiders, Panthers Advance to Class 1 State Final

The Rappahannock Raiders held on to defeat the Grayson County Blue Devils 11-8 to win the first game of the Class 1 Sate Semifinals on Friday. The Raiders were up 11-1 going into the bottom of the seventh, but Grayson County would cross the plate seven times and had the winning run at the plate before the Raiders got the final out.



The Raiders' Zach Smith, Zane Rich, Slade Keyser, and Ethan Beck all had three hits apiece. Smith had four RBI and Rich knocked in three runs. Six different players scored at least one run for the Raiders. They got a good pitching effort from starter Wyatt Bunch. He tossed 5.2 innings as he struck out 11 and scattered five hits.

Bunch was relieved by Jack Dooley, who went 2/3 of an inning. He gave up three runs and three hits. Dooley was then pulled in the seventh for Blake Kleinschmidt, who didn't retire a batter, surrendering four runs on four hits and walking four. After a 10-minute umpires meeting, Dooley was allowed to re-enter as the pitcher again.

Grayson County sent 13 players to plate in their eventful seventh. Caleb Cheeks had three hits and Daniel Shearin added two. hits. Eight Blue devils batters scored at least one run. Shearin took the loss as he tossed 6.2 innings, yielding 11 runs of which eight were earned.

"We made some mistakes and they took advantage of them," remarked Grayson Head Coach Charles Campbell. "Give their pitcher credit because he pitched a good game."

The second game saw the Rappahannock County Panthers score three unearned runs in the fifth inning to defeat the defending Class 1 State Champion Auburn Eagles, 4-1.



The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the third on a single by Jeremiah Phillips, who then stole second and scored on a single from Grant Lillard.



Auburn would tie the game in the top of the fifth as Jared Lavergne walked, Tyler Sparrer singled, and then Damien Boyd single-scored Lavergne.



The Panthers would cross the plate three times in their half of the fifth as the Eagles committed three huge errors. Lillard, Caden Smith, Luke Martz, and Mason Ramey all had one RBI apiece. Samuel Vandrey got the win on the mound as he tossed 5.0 innings. He gave up three hits and one run.



Auburn head coach Eric Altizer said,

"We had that one bad inning and it cost us. They got key hits and we didn't," said Auburn Head Coach Eric Altizer. "Proud of this team how they fought and battled all year."

Damien Boyd was the tough-luck loser as he surrendered four runs, but only one was earned.





