Radford went on the road to Glenvar and found themselves down 7-0 at halftime. They fought and clawed their way back, tying the game in third period and got two field goals in the fourth quarter to defeat the Highlanders 13-7 in a hard-fought defensive battle.



Glenvar (4-4, 3-1) scored in the second quarter when running back Colby Street bulled his way into the end zone from two yards out. Kaid Fuhrman's point after putting the home-standing Highlanders up 7-0 with 4:47 left in the first half. They, in fact, took that lead into intermission. Both teams had 48 yards rushing and zero passing yards at halftime.

Radford would finally get on the scoreboard with 4:24 left in the third quarter as QB Zane Rupe took the snap went off the right side and down the Glenvar sideline for a 44-yard scoring run. Connor Lytton would kick the point and the ballgame game was all even. The Bobcats (7-1, 4-0) would take their first lead when placekicker Lytton would split the uprights from 47-yards out for a 10-7 lead with 11:25 to go in the game.

Radford would on their next possession faced third down and 23 at Glenvar's 43-yard line, Rupe would drop back and found his wide receiver, Jerzee Johnson on the sideline for a huge 30-yard catch, putting the ball down to the Highlanders 10. Then on third down at the two-yard line, Radford would direct snap to their running back Darius Wesley-Brubeck. He would then stop and throw a pass into the end zone but it was batted down. Lytton was sent in to kick a 20-yard field goal to put the Bobcats up 13-7 with 5:38 to go.

Glenvar would then take over at their 20 and would throw a screen pass Aiden Wolk to Colby Street for a 35-yard gain. At the end of the play, Radford would be called for a personal foul and the ball was advanced down to their 30-yard line. After another first down Glenvar would have first down at Radford 16 with just under three minutes left.

After an incomplete pass, Colby Street would run the ball twice and advanced the ball to the 11 as Glenvar called their last timeout with 1:44 left. On fourth and two they would set up another screen pass to Street put this time as he caught the ball Radford's freshmen linebacker, David Woodward would knock the ball out of his hands and the officials ruled incomplete pass at the Radford 10 yard line and the win was preserved for the visiting Bobcats.



"Our guys played lights out on defense," said a happy and relieved Radford Head Coach Matthew Saunders. Johnson (Jerzee) made a heck of catch there in the fourth quarter. Coach Woods and Coach Hollins had a heck of a defensive scheme for the game. We hung in there and made enough plays to pull out the win."

When asked why to kick a field goal on fourth and two instead of going for it at Glenvar's two-yard line Coach Saunders replied, "Our defense had really played lights out and I felt like we had the momentum."



Radford held Glenvar to 55 yards rushing on 36 attempts. The Bobcats allowed just 39 yards passing as they won this nail-biter and defensive battle. They will be on the road again this Friday as they travel to Floyd County, whereas Glenvar will travel to Giles. Kick-off for both games will be 7:00 pm.





