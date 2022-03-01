Radford Wins Class 2 Region C Title in Nail-Biter
Radford toppled the top seed in Region 3C, James River, by a count of 41-40 in a defensive battle. Parker Prioleau hit the first of two foul shots with 1.6 seconds left. After the second shot miss...
