VirginiaPreps - Radford Topples Pulaski County

Radford visited the Pulaski County Cougar Den and came away with an impressive 78-54 win on the final Tuesday of January 2021. The Bobcats improved to 9-0 overall as their tough man-to-man defense and hot outside shooting carried them.

Coach Rick Cormany's Bobcats got a game-high 21 points from Navy bound Cam Cormany. Point guard PJ Prioleau, regarded in many ways as the linchpin of their tenacious defense, added 16 points. Alex Kanipe scored 12, while freshman Landen Clark chipped in with 11 off the bench.



Pulaski County got 15 points from promising freshman Lane Nester and sophomore Kyle O'Neal contributed 11. Peyton McDaniel finished with nine points.



Radford and the Cougars were all tied up at 12-apiece after the opening quarter. However, the Bobcats would then outscore the Cougars 20-12 in the second period as they went on a 9-0 run to start the quarter. They held the Cougars scoreless for the first four minutes of the stanza. They would then take 32-24 lead into intermission.

Radford would outscore the Cougars 46-30 for the second half and would hit 15 three-pointers for the contest. Over the last two games, Radford has drained 32 triples, proving that at times their offense can be as lethal, if not more so, than their stifling defense.

"Pulaski County played much better tonight than they did a couple of weeks ago against us," remarked Coach Cormany following the victory, the 724th in his decorated coaching career that stretches over 38 years.

"We shot the ball well and I thought we played well on defense for the most part. I thought Pulaski County moved and shot the ball well."



The Cougars saw their record fall to 3-7 overall. They hit 10 three-pointers and displayed the type of battle and hustle the whole way not always seen from opponents of Radford. Cutting down on some of the miscues will give them a chance to be even more competitive in future matchups.

"Radford is a really good ballclub and well-coached," stated Pulaski Head Coach Tyler Cannoy. "We made too many turnovers and missed too many shots. The thing about playing Radford is they are making us better. We have improved, but a few lapses against Radford and they make you pay for those."



The only bad thing for the Bobcats on the night was Jackson McManus went down on the floor in the first minute of the game and left the gym on crutches in what appeared to be a knee injury. No word on his status moving forward.



