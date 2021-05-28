Radford Squeaks by Spartans

Playing on a hot Thursday afternoon in Radford, the Bobcats scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth and held on for a 4-3 hard-earned victory over the visiting Giles Spartans.

Daniel Hale picked up the win on the mound in relief. He went 2.2 innings, striking out three while limiting the Spartans to just two hits. Radford (5-3) starting pitcher Addison Lester went the first 4.1 and surrendered three runs on three hits while striking out two.



Allen Hamblin had a walk, single, double, RBI and a stolen base. Nate Wesley had two hits and scored a pair of runs. Shortstop Keith Tabor scored a run, knocked in two and made a couple good plays at short defensively. Hale had a single that produced the go-ahead run for the Bobcats.

Giles (1-8) had RBI singles from Logan Douthat and Ethan Orey. In the losing effort, Owen Farrier had an RBI as Jase Williams took the loss. He pitched 4.1 innings and gave up four runs, six hits and struck out six. Williams and Aiden Rossi each tallied a hit as the Spartans scored all their runs in the top of the fifth.



"Addison Lester battled on the mound and kept us in the game," said Radford Head Coach Drew Cox. "Hale came in and shut the door and I thought our defense played well today. Big win for us. The guys fought and battled all game long."



Radford won even though they left the bases loaded twice and left at least one runner on base in every inning.





