Advertisement

in other news

Top 2026 OL Target Set to Visit Penn State

Top 2026 OL Target Set to Visit Penn State

Loudoun County 4-Star tackle Carter Scruggs is set to check out Penn State as the Nittany Lions host Ohio State.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Classic Super Publisher
Central Region Gamers - Week 9

Central Region Gamers - Week 9

We spotlight those who shined in Week 9 with the regular season winding down.

Premium content
 • Danny Lewis
Graham Keeps Unbeaten Season Rolling

Graham Keeps Unbeaten Season Rolling

A 35-3 win over Pulaski County has Graham closing in on its fourth unbeaten regular season in five campaigns.

Premium content
 • Rodney Young
Piedmont Recap and Rankings--Week 9

Piedmont Recap and Rankings--Week 9

With November approaching and the end of the high school football regular season, the teams in the area and across the..

Premium content
 • Robert Edmonds
Latest VHSL Football Power Ratings - 10-28-24 Edition

Latest VHSL Football Power Ratings - 10-28-24 Edition

Check out the initial 2024 VHSL Football Power Ratings - released on October 28th - right here.

 • Classic Super Publisher

in other news

Top 2026 OL Target Set to Visit Penn State

Top 2026 OL Target Set to Visit Penn State

Loudoun County 4-Star tackle Carter Scruggs is set to check out Penn State as the Nittany Lions host Ohio State.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Classic Super Publisher
Central Region Gamers - Week 9

Central Region Gamers - Week 9

We spotlight those who shined in Week 9 with the regular season winding down.

Premium content
 • Danny Lewis
Graham Keeps Unbeaten Season Rolling

Graham Keeps Unbeaten Season Rolling

A 35-3 win over Pulaski County has Graham closing in on its fourth unbeaten regular season in five campaigns.

Premium content
 • Rodney Young
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 31, 2024
Radford Squeaks by Buffaloes 24-20
Rodney Young  •  VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
Twitter
@yjake
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Virginia HS Sports
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
No commitments available at this time. Please check back at a later date.