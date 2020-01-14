The Radford Bobcats boys basketball traveled to Glenvar and came away with a 60-35 trouncing of the Highlanders. The Bobcats were coming off a loss at home last Saturday to Parkland ( NC). That loss broke a couple of streaks. It snapped Radford's 37 game winning streak and a 56 game regular-season winning streak.

On this night though, Radford not only won, it was Head Coach Rick Cormany's 700th victory. That puts him in an elite category of coaches all-time in VHSL history that have achieved that milestone. Others include Bluestone's George Lancaster (724 wins), former Maury head man Jack Baker (746 wins) along with retired coaches Bill Littlepage from Hopewell (755 wins) and Robert E. Lee-Staunton legendary sideline boss Paul Hatcher (897 victories).

The Bobcats were led in scoring by Rick's son, junior guard Cam Cormany, as he tossed in 21 points. Alex Kanipe added 13, while Jerzee Johnson chipped in with 12.

Glenvar (5-7, 1-3) kept the contest close for the first quarter as they were only down 12-9. The second quarter saw them fall even farther behind as they got outscored 20-8. Stephen Barber tallied 13 points and Avery Alexander tossed in seven. The Highlanders struggled to score for most of the game as they hit double digits only in the fourth quarter.

Radford (8-1, 3-0) stretched their 32-17 advantage to 49-23 going into the final stanza.

"This 700th win is more about the people and the relationships over the years and all the memories," Coach Rick Cormany stated.

Coach Cormany is in his 27th season as the head man of Radford and his 37th overall.

"I'm more proud of the Championships," Cormany noted. "Maybe you've been around too long if you've got that many victories."



