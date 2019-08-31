The Radford Bobcats got three first-half touchdowns from junior P.J. Prioleau leading them to a 45-23 opening win over the George Wythe Maroons. Prioleau rushed 10 times for 164 yards and caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from QB Zane Rupe. Rupe threw two touchdowns passes and rushed for one. He passed for 110 yards and carried the ball 13 times for 121 more yards.

George Wythe was lead by senior quarterback Cole Simmons. He completed 14 passes for 321 yards and tossed three touchdowns. Speedy wide receiver Braydon Thompson caught five passes for 210 of those yards and two touchdowns. Jude Reigelsperger caught the other touchdown pass for the Maroons.

Radford got on the board first when placekicker Connor Lytton hit a 23-yard field goal with 6:09 left in the opening quarter. Prioleau would score on a 24-yard run to put the Bobcats up 10-0 after the first quarter. They would go up 17-0 with 10:41 before the half when Xavier Cobbs got a 47-yard catch and run.

The Maroons would strike on the second play of their next possession as Simmons hit a big 80-yard strike to Thompson, cutting the Radford lead to 17-7.

Radford would then answer two plays later with Prioleau taking the handoff, zigging and zagging for a 73 touchdown run. Lytton's point after upped the score to 24-7. On their next possession Prioleau, this time would catch a 41-yard pass from Rupe and it was 31-7 going into halftime.

George Wythe got the only score in the third quarter as they got a safety as Radford long snapper sailed the ball over the punters head and out of the end zone.

The fourth quarter saw Rupe score on a 59-yard run around left end and Jarel Baylor scored on a 14-yarder.

George Wythe scored twice as well in the final quarter with Thompson scoring on a 74-yard pass and Jude Reigelsperger catching a 64 touchdown pass.

"We played very well the first half," said Radford Head Coach Matthew Saunders. "They ( George Wythe) made some big plays against us. PJ (Prioleau ) had a great first half before he starting cramping early in the second half."

Even though the Bobcats were scoreless in the third period, Coach Saunders was encouraged by what he saw out of some key players, though will be focusing on improving their conditioning a bit moving forward.

"Zane Rupe) and Jarel Baylor) stepped up in the second half and field position bothered us the second half," he added. "It's a win, but we got to get into better shape and that's my fault."

Radford has an open date next Friday, while George Wythe faces arch and county rival Fort Chiswell.



