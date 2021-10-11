Radford's First Half Explosion Leads to Victory
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Radford Bobcats exploded for 22 points in the first quarter that carried them to a 36-7 win over the Carroll County Cavaliers on a rainy evening in Radford. Running back Tyrel Dobson rushed fo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news