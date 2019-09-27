News More News
Radford Pummels Spartans 42-0

Zane Rupe accounted for 235 yards, doing damage with both his arm and legs
Zane Rupe accounted for 235 yards, doing damage with both his arm and legs (Bryant Altizer Photography)
Rodney Young • VirginiaPreps
@yjake
Staff Writer

The Radford Bobcats got three touchdowns from Darious Wesley-Brubeck and QB Zane Rupe rushed for 111 yards, scored a touchdown and threw for 124 as the Bobcats walloped the Giles Spartans 42-0 in ...

