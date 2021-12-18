Radford Handles Short-Handed Cougars

The Radford Bobcats opened their season at home with a very convincing 62-31 pounding of the Pulaski County Cougars. Radford was led in scoring by 6-foot-6 forward Elijah Kelly with 19 points. Kelly had a couple of thunderous dunks. Gavin Cormany finished with 12 points, with 10 of those coming after intermission. Senior Nate Wesley came off the Bobcat bench to toss in eight points.

Pulaski County played without their starting senior point guard Josh Bourne and was also without senior shooting guard Peyton McDaniel. The Cougars lost their first game to drop to 3-1 in the young season.

To lead Pulaski County, JJ Gulley had 12 points and Kyle O'Neal added 11. Gulley scored all of his points in the first half to keep the Cougars somewhat close going into halftime down 24-14 against the always defensive-minded Cats. O'Neal scored nine of his points in the second half. The only other scorers for the short-handed Cougars were Khalib Horton with six and Ayden Akers with two points.

"Radford played really well on defense and without our point guard, they made us look bad at times. They are aggressive and we had trouble getting into our offensive sets," Cougars Head Coach Tyler Cannoy acknowledged. "We will get better from this game and hand it to Radford because they are well-coached and are physical."



For the Bobcats, this began life without Cam Cormany, who moved on to Navy after a decorated career. However, Radford's program is used to replacing standout players and re-loading rather than re-building. Under Cam's father, Head Coach Rick Cormany, Radford has won six state titles.

"I thought we played defensively. I've been worrying about where out offense will come from with this young squad," Coach Cormany admitted. "We have seven sophomores. We were a little shaky on offense but we're playing aggressive in your face defense. I'm sure if Pulaski County had their two starters it would be a different game, especially with their point guard (Bourne) playing."

Radford led 13-6 after the opening quarter and stretched that to 24-14 at halftime. They would go on a nine-point run to start the third quarter and outscored the Cougars 24-8 in the period to put things out of reach.



