Losing back on January 15 at Floyd County by a count of 72-61, the Radford Bobcats were out for a revenge in the re-match as the two squared off again in early February. started slowly but shut down the Buffaloes the last three quarters as they throttled Floyd 55-36 in the rematch.



Alex Kanipe scored 17 points, Cam Cormany added 14 and senior Jon Woods had a double double, scoring 12 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.



Floyd got 12 points from 6-foot-2 junior guard Tanyan Sutphin and 6-foot-4 freshman posted Kaiden Swortzel chipped in 11. The Buffaloes came out hitting on all cylinders as they held a 17-13 advantage through the opening quarter.



Radford would slowly shut down the Buffaloes taking a 28-24 lead into intermission. At that point, it was anyone's game. Except the Bobcats tightened the screws greatly on defense to bottle up a dangerous Floyd attack.

In the third quarter, Radford would surrender just seven more points as they took a 41-31 advantage into the final stanza. Kanipe and Cormany would score 13 of the Bobcats 14 fourth quarter points, helping salt away the victory. The defense didn't let up either. They would give up just five points in the fourth period.



Floyd (13-6, 8-2 ) scored 17 points in the first quarter, but could only manage 19 total for the last three quarters.



Radford (16-2, 9-1) outscored the Buffaloes 17-3 from the charity stripe and shot 30 foul shots to Floyd's 7.

"What a great crowd and atmosphere for a High School game," stated Radford Head Coach Rick Cormany, who earlier this season notched career win No. 700.

"I thought we locked down on the defensive end. Kanipe and Woods played extremely well. Woods was a man out there tonight. Floyd has a lot of weapons and they played with a lot of energy. They scouted us really well."

Radford with the victory took over first place in the Three Rivers District and the defending State Champs remain one of the top contenders out of Region 2C.



