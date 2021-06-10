Radford Comeback Downs Glenvar

Playing under cloudy skies and after a passing rain shower, the home-standing Radford Bobcats came from being down 6-0 to to defeat the Glenvar Highlanders 8-6.



The Bobcats scored one run in the third and then erupted for four runs in the fifth and added three more in the sixth to finally take the lead .

Allen Hamblin had three hits, a walk, knocked in one and scored three runs. Nate Wesley had two hits and scored twice. Keith Tabor had two RBI and a hit for the Bobcats to help back the relief pitching of Daniel Hale, who came in after the first inning and stabilized things.

Hale pitched the last six innings, surrendering only one hit. He struck out seven and help himself with the bat by scoring two runs, knocking in one and drew a walk. The two runs scored off him were both unearned due to couple of Bobcats errors in the third. Hale has now struck out 59 batters this season. His ERA is 1.09 and upped his record to 5-0.

Glenvar jumped on Radford starter Junior Lester in the first as Clay Caldwell and Josh Howard both drew base on balls. Cam Wiley singled and then Jacob Mays knocked in two with a single to center. After a wild pitch scored the third run for the Highlanders, Nathan Richardson's groundout scored Mays and it was 4-0.

From there, Glenvar scored twice in the top of the third on two Radford errors to go up 6-0. Mays finished the game with two RBI, plus scored twice. The only other Glenvar hits came from Wiley and Carson Osburn.

Dawson Anderson went the first 4.2 innings for the Highlanders (7-5) as he gave up five runs, eight hits and walked five. Clay Caldwell would come in and was charged with the loss as he surrendered three runs and walked three in 1.1 innings.



With this win over Glenvar, Radford (7-4) swept the Highlanders for the first time in 25 years in baseball.

"I'm so proud of the guys and how they battled tonight. They never gave up and we kept scrapping," stated Radford Head Coach Drew Cox.

"I thought Daniel Hale pitched a heck of game and Allen Hamblin came up big. Keith Tabor and Nate Wesley came through for us, too. Great win and I'm so proud of the guys."





