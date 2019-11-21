Big 1st Half Propels Radford
Radford got three touchdown passes from QB Zane Rupe and he rushed for one score to lead the Bobcats to a 35-0 win over Patrick County in the first round of Class 2 Region C playoffs.Rupe, a junio...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news