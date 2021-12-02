Pulaski's Cougars Win Season Opener

The Pulaski County Cougar boys basketball team played their season opener on the road versus Carroll County. They came away with a 63-48 victory over the home-standing Cavaliers.

The Cougars placed three players in double figures led by senior point guard Josh Bourne with a game-high 22 points. Senior forward JJ Gulley had 15 and sophomore forward Lane Nester chipped in with 15.

Carroll County was led by center Elijah Cox with 19 points and Davis Reitzel came off the bench to toss in 14.



Pulaski County came out strong, taking a 15-6 advantage after the opening quarter and playing strong in your face man-to-man defense. They would then stretch their lead to 36-21 into intermission and never looked back. Their biggest lead was early in the fourth quarter at 22 points, 52-30.

The Cougars would empty their bench as Coach Tyler Cannoy was able to get everyone some playing time.

"I was both very impressed and pleased with our defense tonight," said Cannoy. "We've got to shoot the ball better, but I'm pleased overall. I thought Josh Bourne set the tempo for us running the show. He's a three-year starter and he's been through and seen most everything. I'm pleased with our performance, especially for the season opener."



The Cougars hit six 3's even with their best long-range shooter in senior Peyton McDaniel being held in check to just five points on one long-range bomb.

Pulaski Co. will play again next Tuesday, December 7th, when they welcome in the Buffaloes of Floyd County to the Cougar Den. Floyd debuted at No. 6 in the VaPreps Class 2 Top Ten to open the 2021-22 season.





