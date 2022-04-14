Pulaski County Football Coach Temporarily Steps Down

Pulaski County High School Head Football Coach Mark Dixon has stepped down for the time being due to a medical condition.



In Dixon's place, assistant Cam Akers has been tabbed as interim Head Coach. Akers will take over the day-to-day duties of the program until Dixon can return.

Dixon, 51, played offensive guard at the University of Virginia 89-93 under Hall of Fame Coach George Welsh. He then played pro football in the Canadian League and for five years for the Miami Dolphins.

Dixon came to Pulaski County from Galax High School, where he won a state title in 2015 and posted a record of 101-35 overall during ten seasons. The Maroon Tide also finished runner-up in Class 1 in both 2011 and 2019 under Dixon.

At Pulaski, the Cougars went 4-3 in the abbreviated spring season during the 2020-21 school-year, followed by a 4-6 finish this past year.

His medical condition issue is related to his previous career in football.



