A number of big time programs are already chasing 2022 standout Aiden Gobaira but he is still in the early stages of his recruitment. The Chantilly, Va. defensive end is looking forward to taking visits once the pandemic is over and he already knows which schools he really wants to take a closer look at.

"Penn State is definitely doing the best right now," Gobaira said. "I'm reaching out to them once a week. Notre Dame is doing pretty good too. Virginia Tech is also doing well.

"I haven't done any visits yet," he said. "Hopefully I'll take some once the pandemic ends. I did a Zoom with some coaches but I haven't done any virtual visits yet.

"Penn State is showing a lot of love and they want to talk every week," said Gobaira. "They're obviously a great program with a great academic program.