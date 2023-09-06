PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Providence College Head Coach Kim English announced today (Sept. 6) that freshman forward Eli DeLaurier of Shipman, Va., has signed an athletic aid agreement to attend Providence in 2023-24.

"We are excited that Eli DeLaurier will be joining our team," English said. "We have a good mix of veteran players and talented underclassmen this season. We believe that Eli will add to that skill level and he also will add to our strong team chemistry. We are looking forward to starting practice and continuing the growth that the team made while touring Spain in August."

DeLaurier, a 6-foot-10-inch, 220-pound forward spent the last three years at the Miller School in Charlottesville, Va. In 2022-23, he helped lead his team to a 20-13 mark. The squad reached the 2023 State Finals in Virginia. DeLaurier averaged 15.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the season.

In 2022, DeLaurier averaged 7.9 points and 7.5 rebounds at the Miller School. He played AAU basketball for Team Loaded, which captured the 2023 Southern Jam Fest. DeLaurier is a four-star prospect, according to Rivals.com. He is ranked No. 106 in the nation and 15th for his position by Rivals.com.



