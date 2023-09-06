Providence Announces Addition of Miller School Big Man Eli DeLaurier
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Providence College Head Coach Kim English announced today (Sept. 6) that freshman forward Eli DeLaurier of Shipman, Va., has signed an athletic aid agreement to attend Providence in 2023-24.
"We are excited that Eli DeLaurier will be joining our team," English said. "We have a good mix of veteran players and talented underclassmen this season. We believe that Eli will add to that skill level and he also will add to our strong team chemistry. We are looking forward to starting practice and continuing the growth that the team made while touring Spain in August."
DeLaurier, a 6-foot-10-inch, 220-pound forward spent the last three years at the Miller School in Charlottesville, Va. In 2022-23, he helped lead his team to a 20-13 mark. The squad reached the 2023 State Finals in Virginia. DeLaurier averaged 15.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the season.
In 2022, DeLaurier averaged 7.9 points and 7.5 rebounds at the Miller School. He played AAU basketball for Team Loaded, which captured the 2023 Southern Jam Fest. DeLaurier is a four-star prospect, according to Rivals.com. He is ranked No. 106 in the nation and 15th for his position by Rivals.com.
Video Interview with Eli DeLaurier on 5/20/2023:
Miller School big man Eli DeLaurier chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield during The Hoop Group Southern Jam Fest at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Video Interview with Eli DeLaurier on 10/30/2021:
Miller School C/PF Eli DeLaurier speaks during Feast Jam on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
DeLaurier and his Mavericks team participated in the CBG Live Fall Series portion of the event. The 6-foot-9 standout showed considerable promise as another in a long line of talented prospects from his family.
Eli's mom played College Basketball at Rutgers and his aunt at the University of Virginia. Older brother Javin played at Duke and is in the G-League with the Wisconsin Herd, affiliate of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks. Another older sibling, Ethan, is a teammate of his at Miller and is set to play College Hoops at Navy.
Prior to his sophomore sesaon, Eli was already offered by Virginia Tech out of the ACC, Texas A&M from the SEC and West Virginia out of the Big 12 as well as in-state schools like Old Dominion and Radford. He's also taken an unofficial visit to the University of Richmond.