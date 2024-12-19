Prospect Watch VaPreps Privates All-State Offense

Since the start of the 2024 football season, I have posted prospect watch articles which highlight the top prospects I have watched in-person. From those live game performances, I create/update Rivals profiles. This is my primary criteria to create Rivals profiles.

Here, I present my Prospect Watch All-State Private team. To be eligible for the Prospect Watch, I must have watched the player live, in-person at a game I attended. If I did not see the player live, then they are not included. This also means one great performance could elevate a prospect and one non-spectacular game could leave a Power 4 off. I went thru all the writes from the games and Prospect Watch articles to create the following team.



