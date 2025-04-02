Prospect Watch Maury Commodores

Our next review of the top prospects from the State Champs are the Maury Commodores from the Class 5 level. The Norfolk based school won their second straight Class 5 Championship, finishing the season undefeated at 15-0 overall yet again.

The title was the third for the Commodores under Head Coach Dyrri McCain, who once was a standout receiver for the program before going on to play in college at Hampton University.



