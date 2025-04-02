Prospect Watch Maury Commodores

Our next review of the top prospects from the State Champs are the Maury Commodores from the Class 5 level. The Norfolk based school won their second straight Class 5 Championship, finishing the season undefeated at 15-0 overall yet again.
The title was the third for the Commodores under Head Coach Dyrri McCain, who once was a standout receiver for the program before going on to play in college at Hampton University.
Maury has three 4-Star Commits in the 2025 Class:
Defensive end Ari Watford (6-foot-5, 234) was the highest ranked Maury prospect coming in at #4 in the state by Rivals.com. He had offers from schools such as Ohio State, Michigan, Texas and LSU before signing with Clemson.
Watford finished with 10 sacks for the Commodores in 2025 and was selected 1st Team All-State. More of his journey to Clemson can be seen here in this VaPreps profile with Video Interview from the summer of 2024 here.