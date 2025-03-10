Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Mar 10, 2025
Prospect Watch Liberty Christian Academy
circle avatar
Will Garlick  •  VirginiaPreps
Writer VirginiaPreps.com
Twitter
@willvapreps

Our review of the top prospects from the Virginia State champions continues with the Class 3 Champions Liberty Christian Academy. They with a 14-0 record for the 2nd straight season while winning back-to-back state titles.

Seniors

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In