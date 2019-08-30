While many of the eyes across the Beach District were on spotlight matchups with Ocean Lakes hosting Cox in a re-match of last year's playoffs and Landstown visiting Salem in a rivalry matchup that has produced close finishes in recent meetings, another game in the city had its fair share of storylines. That was at Kempsville High School, where the Chiefs used in a new Head Coach, as did their opponent, the Princess Anne Cavaliers. Kempsville's Daryl Cherry looked to break the 56-game losing skid that was the longest in the state to begin the season and second longest in VHSL history. Meanwhile, James Yeager had his debut at Princess Anne, trying to bring the Cavaliers back to where they are competing at a high level like they did during the early 2000's. For Princess Anne though, the season started off right after beating Kempsville 54-21. Yeager's squad led by 40 points in the second half, which featured two mammoth touchdown runs - one by QB Michael Newell (5 yards) and another by fellow sophomore, RB Zaakir Brown (85 yards). Couple these touchdowns with the three scored by 2021 stud prospect Tony Grimes, another by Brown and two more, one by air and one by ground for Newell, it made for quite a show for the PA fans to enjoy.

Not only did QB Michael Newell throw a touchdown pass to fellow sophomore Tychaun Chapman, he also had two rushing scores that totaled 78 yards (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

After rain halted the two planned scrimmages for Princess Anne, the Cavs came out with no experience outside of their own practices, leading some to doubt them. “We went out and did what we wanted to do,” Yeager said. “We focused on ourselves. We saw a lot of people out there saying that we weren't going to come out and get this W, but we try not to focus on what other people think about us and we just want to go out there and take care of business.”

It was a very business-like performance as Kempsville never scored consecutive touchdowns to mount a serious comeback and break their losing skid.

Zaakir Brown rushed for 183 yards when it was all said and done, along with the aforementioned two touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound speedester nearly hit his pregame goal of 200, giving much of the credit to his teammates afterwards. “I feel like my line did a good job. They blocked for me and opened up holes for me to hit,” Brown said. “ Brown ripped off the 85-yard run and talked about how he got that one done, saying, “I saw daylight and I just took it because it was fourth down and I had to be a playmaker.”





Scoring Summary: Time Scoring Play Score 3:28 (1Q) PA - Newell to Chapman 17-yard TD pass PA 7-0 10:55 (2Q) K - Roby to Mims 22-yard TD pass PA 7-6 4:52 (2Q) PA - Grimes 1-yard TD run PA 14-6 11:42 (3Q) PA - Newell 75-yard TD run PA 20-6 5:22 (3Q) PA - Newell 3-yard TD run PA 26-6 5:00 (3Q) PA - Brown 25-yard TD run PA 33-6 3:41 (3Q) K - Roby to Mims 40-yard TD pass PA 33-14 1:13 (3Q) PA - Brown 85-yard TD run PA 40-14 0:56 (3Q) K - Roby to Brittle 45-yard TD pass PA 40-21 9:00 (4Q) PA - Grimes 37-yard TD run PA 46-21 2:48 (4Q) PA - Grimes 1-yard TD run PA 54-21



A bright spot on offense for Kempsville was the play of junior QB Caleb Roby, who completed 15 of his 23 passes for 235 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, thrown to none other than Tony Grimes himself. Two of those scoring receptions were hauled in by senior Jovon Mims, their leading receiver from the 2018 campaign. The pick by Grimes was originally returned for a touchdown, but was called back after a personal foul. Nonetheless, Grimes and his teammates were not discouraged by any small miscues they might've had and found ways to follow them up with a big play. “We practiced hard through all the offseason and we had a chip on our shoulder, so we came out here and played as a team,” stated Grimes, rated the nation's top corner in the Class of 2021 by Rivals.com. “We didn’t have all of our players in at the end of the game because we were cramping, but we worked together as a team, competed and won.”



Postgame Video with PA 2021 DB Tony Grimes:

Talked to Princess Anne WR/DB Tony Grimes (@757EliteDB) after their win over Kempsville.



Grimes is a top 2021 recruit and holds offers from Alabama (@AlabamaFTBL), UNC (@TarHeelFootball), VT (@HokiesFB), Florida (@GatorsFB), just to name a few.@PA_CavsFootball pic.twitter.com/5EPDVHqApi — Reese Becker (@ReeseBecker) August 30, 2019