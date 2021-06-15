Princess Anne Hires Jesse Litton as New Head Football Coach

The Princess Anne Cavaliers have a new Head Football Coach and it's someone with Beach District ties.

Jesse Litton, who played at Kempsville High School and most recently served on the Tallwood High School coaching staff, takes over at the helm of the Cavaliers. Bob Robbins, the Student Activities Coordinator, shared the news with VirginiaPreps.com on Tuesday. An introductory meeting for players and parents with information on summer conditioning is set to take place this evening.

"Coach Jesse Litton is highly organized and prides himself on being relationship driven. During our conversations, Jesse noted that 'coaching is teaching,' and I am confident that he possesses the skills necessary to not only be a successful Head Football Coach, but also to be a teacher of the game," Robbins noted.

"He is dedicated to a thorough off-season conditioning and weight training program, and believes that to be the true foundation of a great football program. Coach Litton brings tremendous passion and enthusiasm for the game of football. Combining his traits and experience, we are confident in his ability to lead the Princess Anne High School football program to continued success."

Litton, who served as both a varsity assistant and Head JV Coach at Tallwood, takes over a Cavaliers program that has won 11 of its last 16 games dating back to 2019. They were led during that time by James Yeager, who departed to take the job as Head Football Coach at Ocean Lakes.

In fact, since 2019, Princess Anne has beaten every Beach District team with the exception of Bayside and Salem-VB, which handed them their only defeats during the abbreviated campaign that wrapped up earlier this year.

It has been an off-season of change throughout the whole Beach District. Cox, First Colonial, Kellam and Salem are also among the six Virginia Beach teams to undergo a change at the top in the role of Head Coach.

Princess Anne is slated to open its 2021 season at home on August 27th against Kempsville in a game that'll feature two of the area's most talented prospects. Leading PA is dynamic WR/DB Tychaun Chapman, a North Carolina commit, while Kempsville counters with defensive lineman Jaylon White, who committed last week to play his College Football at Old Dominion.



